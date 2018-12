× WGN Nightside 11.30.18 | Paul Farahvar and Dr. John Duffy

Paul Farahvar and Dr. John Duffy return to talk all things relationships in the midst of cuffing season.

Together they discuss the secrets to a long lasting relationship, sexual compatibility and more.

Plus, a conversation with Michael Hainey, Executive Director of Editorial at Esquire, about his insightful and honest interview with Bruce Springsteen.