× The U.S. isn’t as happy and “great” as it seems

Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic State Senator Toi Hutchinson on heading the National Conference of State Legislatures and her recent recognition of being named a top 10 public official in the nation. Toi shares her take on Bruce Rauner’s remarks as he prepares to leave office and the need for government officials to improve on their communication skills; the overall lack of happiness across states that she’s witnessing; and more.