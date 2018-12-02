× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 12/2/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by WTTW Ch.-11 correspondent, Paris Schutz, to discuss the law enforcement raid on Ed Burke’s offices. Paris shares his opinions as to what led to the raid and the political impact the raid could have. Rick and Paris also examine the mayors race in terms of issues that candidates are facing with petition signatures and their estimations as to who will make the final ballot.

Next, Rick talks with Brian Mackey, NPR Illinois statehouse correspondent, about the recently adjourned fall veto session and Stephanie Kifowit’s recent comments dealing with Legionella bacteria. Brian then touches on the new found Republican party (post Bruce Rauner) and the change in the suburbs during this election cycle.

Then, Rick speaks with Democratic State Senator Toi Hutchinson on heading the National Conference of State Legislatures and her recent recognition of being named a top 10 public official in the Nation. Toi shares her take on Bruce Rauner’s remarks as he prepares to leave office and the need for government officials to improve on their communication skills; the overall lack of happiness across states that she’s witnessing; and more.