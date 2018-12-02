× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/2/18): Full Bears @ Giants Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants. They guys pinpoint the offensive and clock management mishaps that put the Bears in a position to have to come back late, then fall short in East Rutherford. The Bears fall to 8-4 and prepare to face the 11-1 Rams, who’ve already clinched the NFC West.