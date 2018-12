× Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Darlene Love: The Voice that Launched Hundreds of Hits including ‘He’s a Rebel’, ‘The Boy I’m Gonna Marry’, ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

Dave talks to music legend, Darlene Love, about her early days singing in her Church choir, working with Phil Spector, Elvis, Marvin Gaye, Sonny & Cher, Paul Shaffer, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, her role int he Lethal Weapon movies and her biggest hits including ‘He’s a Rebel’ and ‘Christmas Baby Please Come Home’.