Hoge and Jahns, Episode 197: Bears-Giants Postgame Show

The Bears lost to the Giants 30-27 in overtime Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the game that included an improbable comeback that ended coming up just short. They talk about Chase Daniel, who made his second straight start in place of Mitchell Trubisky; coach Matt Nagy’s decision-making; and the inconsistent day for the defense. The guys also have postgame sound from coach Nagy and Chase Daniel.

