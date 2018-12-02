Highlights: Predators 5 – Blackhawks 2 – 12/1/18

Posted 12:31 AM, December 2, 2018, by , Updated at 12:24AM, December 2, 2018

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, blocks a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators – December 1, 2018

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories