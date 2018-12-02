× Higher Purpose Gifts: Gifting Specialists with the Challenge of a Disability, Experience the Dignity of Work

Dave Plier talks to Todd Steffen, Founder of Higher Purpose Gifts about their focus on delivering a world class gourmet gifting experience by providing artisan, small-batch, all natural food products from around the world and dignity of work for our gifting specialists along with a ‘purpose beyond a paycheck’. Their work allows us to donate a portion of net profits to worthy causes such as Mercy Home, Misericordia, Burke Scholars, Special Olympics, and NADS. For more, visit higherpurposegifts.com

