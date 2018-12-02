× Frank Fontana – Full Show – 12/2/2018

Frank Fontana is in for Dean Richards! On today’s show, we explore horoscopes, love, fine-Italian food, and an arcade bar creating something unique with our favorite TV comedies!

We start off with expert astrologist, Anne Nordhaus-Bike, who tells us about how our daily horoscope can inform our lives and Frank takes YOUR horoscope questions! Then Tiffany “Love” McPherson calls in to share her expertise on love, relationships, and the occasional challenges associated with that journey. Next, Frank talks with Chef Joey Farina, founder of Victory Tap, on creating his classic Chicago-style fine Italian restaurant. Finally, Replay Lincoln Park owner, Mark Kwiatkowski, joins Frank in the studio to discuss how he converts Replay into “Friends” and “The Office” themed pop-up bars.