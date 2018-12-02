× Brian Noonan and Cody Gough 12/2/18: “Merry Christmas” vs. “Happy Holidays” and Rolling Stones ticket prices (web-exclusive podcast)

Brian and Cody discuss Brian’s beard, the pros and cons of “Merry Christmas” versus “Happy Holidays,” and astronomical ticket prices when it comes to seeing The Rolling Stones.

Brain kicks off the show by asking Cody what he thinks about his new beard. They discuss the pros and cons of facial hair, and the kind of attention it can bring. Brian’s recent antics as a substitute teacher comes up, and they seamlessly transition into a discussion about why November is Manatee Month, and how the school celebrates different days by dedicating them to different colors.

Then, Brian explains his schedule as a teacher, and gets into why Santa and “Merry Christmas” are no longer okay to talk about at school (yes, they get into the “is it okay to say Merry Christmas?” conversation, but don’t worry, it doesn’t get political).

After much talk about political correctness and attempts at inclusiveness that don’t necessarily result in actual inclusiveness, Brian tells the harrowing story of his dog’s misdeeds from earlier that day, leading Cody to ask: should he get his wife a cat for Christmas? Stay tuned to hear the pros and cons of dog owning and cat owning.

To wrap up the show, Brian asks if he paid too much for tickets to see the Rolling Stones at Soldier Field, wonders why it took more than 3 hours to get the tickets in the first place, and where to draw the line when it comes to “once in a lifetime” experiences. Cody ends with a ridiculous anecdote about his podcast, Game/Life Balance U.S., on WGN Plus.