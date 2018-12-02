× Brian Noonan 12.2.18 | The Santaland Diaries, Happy’s Pop-Up Bar and Sean Hayes

Brian Noonan steps in for Dean Richards’ this Sunday morning with all your favorite weekend features.

Prolific theater director and producer Steve Scott stops by the studio to talk about the Goodman Theatre’s production of The Santaland Diaries. Steve talks about the raunchy comedy adapted from David Sedaris’ classic essay and his long tenure with the Goodman.

Michael Mason from the Chicago Athletic Club gets us in the holiday mood with Happy’s pop-up bar. The festive installation features delicious holiday themed cocktails and jolly events that the whole family can enjoy.

Plus, hear Dean’s interview with Will & Grace star Sean Hayes about his new book “Plum: How the Sugar Plum Fairy Got Her Wings” co-written with his husband.