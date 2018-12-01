× Why do people believe in conspiracy theories?

Dr. Cynthia Wang, Executive Director of the Dispute Resolution and Research Center and a Clinical Professor of Management and Organizations at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss an upcoming event about conspiracy theories. Wang talks about why people believe in conspiracy theories and listeners call in and share some of their theories on various events. Keynote speakers Nicholas Epley and Cynthia Wang will be discussing conspiracy theory exploration and how it collides with behavioral science and psychology. On Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6pm you can see this series premiere at The Revival Theater in Hyde Park. The admission fee is $10. For more information about the event, visit here.