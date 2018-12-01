× OTL #633: How pigs helped shape Chicago, A new Fooditor 99 edition, Food deserts in Chicagoland

Mike Stephen takes a bite out of the local food scene and learns how pigs had a role in making Chicago an economic success with Cynthia Clampitt, author of Pigs, Pork, and Heartland Hogs, gets the scoop on a list of the most interesting restaurants in Chicago featured in the newest edition of The Fooditor 99, and discusses the impact of food deserts in Chicagoland. The delicious local music this week is brought to you by October Bird of Death.

