On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 12/1/18

Dane got the show ‘On The Road‘ by starting off by talking with Chicago’s very own John Vincent. Dane talks with John about what it’s like being known as one of the strongest National Anthem singers and how you can watch him hit his trademark power note on TV singing the National Anthem for the Packers vs. The Arizona Cardinals tomorrow. Dane is then joined on air with Chef Carrie Nahabedian to talk about bringing food and football together by discussing The Taste of the NFL. She also talks Bears vs. Giants outcome for Sunday’s game. On the latter half of the show Dane talks with the master distiller of Jack Daniels Distillery, Jeff Arnett to talk BBQ and Whiskey. As Dane started to bring the show to a close he talked with Angela Keaveny of ROWDYDOW BBQ to talk all about how you can bring BBQ home and how to make it part of your everyday meals. Last but not least, Dane talked with Morgan Schneider of Visit Indy to talk about Indianapolis and all of the must sees area of downtown Indianapolis.

