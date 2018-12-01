× Matt Bubala Full Show 12-1-18

The whole crew is back to kick off December! Matt and Roger get into the holiday season and talk about their favorite Christmas songs….and we even hear Roger singing with his grandkids. We get a good laugh as Matt and Roger help Jess plan her “future wedding.” Throughout the show, we talk about George HW Bush’s passing and the death of missionary John Allen Chau. Several listeners share their thoughts about Chau’s decision on traveling to North Sentinel island. At 4am, Matt chats with Dr. Cynthia Wang in-studio about conspiracy theories.