John Vincent talks National Anthem, Bullying, New Song and MORE!

Dane talked with Chicago’s very own John Vincent about what it’s like being known as one of the strongest National Anthem singers in the world. John also talks to Dane about his new anti-bullying movement and how he will go to school’s for FREE to talk about bullying and tell his own personal stories of bullying he himself experienced as a kid.

To keep up with John and all his endeavors you can follow him on Facebook under John Vincent or follow him on twitter and instagram @Johnvincent72. You can watch him hit his trademark power note on TV singing the National Anthem for the Packers vs. The Arizona Cardinals tomorrow!

