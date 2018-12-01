× Joel Murray: ‘Scrooged’ at the Nick D Film Club, growing up in a competitive comedy household and more…

Nick Digilio talks with Joel Murray ahead of the Nick Digilio Film Club Screening of Scrooged and the very Murray Christsmas party at the Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurant and bar located at the Crown Plaza Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont. They also discuss some of Joel’s memories of growing up in the Murray household, working with Bobcat Goldthwait on Made in America and his numerous other film and TV roles, and much more.