Chef Carrie Nahabedian talks Taste of the NFL, Tailgating Tips and Tricks, Chicago Sports, Naha and MORE

Dane talks with founder of Naha, Chef Carrie Nahabedian to talk about bringing food and football together by discussing The Taste of the NFL. Dane and Carrie discuss the Kick Hunger Challenge and how people can participate.

Carrie then gave us some tailgating tips and tricks we can use for the rest of the football season. To close out the segment Carrie talks about her Bears vs. Giants outcome for Sunday’s game. Tune in Fox tomorrow at 12:00 PM Central to see if Carrie’s prediction comes true!

