Wintrust Business Lunch 11/30/18: The Cyber Monday Hangover, Skills vs Credentials, & Innovation Through The Ages

Returning things after Cyber Monday is easy because once you send it, you don’t have to worry about it any more, but someone has to. Steve Bertrand learned about what happens with many of those unwanted products with Andrea Hanis from Blue Sky Innovation. Tom Gimbel is telling us why young adults need to be taught skills instead of credentials, Tim Roach updated Steve about the latest going on in the small business funding world with Lendr, and Chicago Innovation is helping aging Americans invest in the startups that millennials are using on a day-to-day basis with “Innovation Through The Ages“.