WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet on what he’s most excited for in Wildcats season

John Moten IV #20 of the Northwestern Wildcats is chased by Rashan Gary #3 of the Michigan Wolverines at Ryan Field on September 29, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet breaks down the chances of a Northwestern victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. It will be the Wildcats’ first time in Pasadena!