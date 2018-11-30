WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet on what he’s most excited for in Wildcats season

November 30, 2018

John Moten IV #20 of the Northwestern Wildcats is chased by Rashan Gary #3 of the Michigan Wolverines at Ryan Field on September 29, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet breaks down the chances of a Northwestern victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. It will be the Wildcats’ first time in Pasadena!