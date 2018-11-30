× West Side United is a collaborative effort to make Chicago’s West Side a stronger, healthier and vibrant place to live

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with Ayesha Jaco, Senior Program Director of West Side United. Ayesha talks about how West Side United came about, what needs to be done to reduce the West Side “death gap,” the need for more community health workers, the nine diverse neighborhoods that make up the West Side and their mission to build community health and economic wellness on Chicago’s West Side.