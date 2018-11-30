George H. W. Bush, 41st President of the United States, has died at age 94.

The Political Round Table, Christmas Decorations, “U Matter Studios”, Dr. John Duffy and Music from Kristina Cottone | Full Show (Nov 30th)

Posted 11:35 PM, November 30, 2018, by

Tonight we have: The Political Round Table, Christmas Decorations, Dr. John Duffy and Music from Kristina Cottone who is playing Dec 19th at Cinema Obscura.   Then, from U of I we welcome on Jewel Ifeguni and Adia Ivey to talk about an exciting program they’ve helped create with “U Matter Studios” – whose mission is to help those who are under marginalized.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea?  FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Executive Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires:  TWITTER