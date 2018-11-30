× The Political Round Table, Christmas Decorations, “U Matter Studios”, Dr. John Duffy and Music from Kristina Cottone | Full Show (Nov 30th)

Tonight we have: The Political Round Table, Christmas Decorations, Dr. John Duffy and Music from Kristina Cottone who is playing Dec 19th at Cinema Obscura. Then, from U of I we welcome on Jewel Ifeguni and Adia Ivey to talk about an exciting program they’ve helped create with “U Matter Studios” – whose mission is to help those who are under marginalized.

