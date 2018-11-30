× The Opening Bell 11/30/18: “Just Below” is The Phrase That Pays on Wall Street

One simple phrase came for Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell this last week and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) explained why that eased worries along Wall Street to Steve Grzanich. The two also discussed where that will lead the economy next and what that means for financial portfolios. Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) shared the positives that are coming out of United Airlines and his request for airports to become more innovative so they don’t get left behind with the times.