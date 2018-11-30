× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.30.18: Wildcats, Michael Cohen plea deal, Addison Russell, Bright Side of Life

John Williams invites Sports Director Dave Eanet to join him in excitement for the upcoming Northwestern Wildcats football game. Then, The Apprentice author and Washington Post Reporter Greg Miller joins the show to explain what the plea deal of Michael Cohen could mean for Donald Trump. Plus, John, Steve and Kevin have a round table on Chicago Cub Addison Russell and a tendered contract for 2019 after a domestic abuse suspension. Finally, John, Elif and Violeta help you ring in the weekend with “Fun Stuff To Do” and Bright Side of Life.