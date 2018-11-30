× Santa Baby Pop Up Bar, Burke Scandal, Cohen Testimony and Favorite Movies | Full Show (Nov 30th)

All the way from the North Pole to the heart of Wrigleyville the team from Santa Baby Pop Up Bar brings Christmas to the WGN Radio studio! Tune in as we welcome Brian Hicks (Santa Baby director of entertainment and Chief Elf) and of course Santa Baby (Alicia Michelle Enriquez). Then, to talk about the recent Cohen/Trump news we bring on podcaster Renato Mariotti. Also, something that hits close to Chicago…The recent raid of Alderman Ed Burke rocked the news-world today so we welcome on Constance A. Mixon (Director of Urban Studies and Assoc. Professor of Political Science at Elmhurst College) to give us some insight.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Executive Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER