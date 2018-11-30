FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald talks with his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern can clinch the Big Ten West championship and its first appearance in the conference title game by winning two of its final three games. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
Howard Griffith: This is an opportunity to get the purple back to Pasadena
Big Ten Network’s Howard Griffith joins the Steve Cochran Show ahead of the Big Ten Championship. He says Northwestern is so well coached and says their coordinators don’t get enough credit. Howard weighs in on the weekly pressure that Notre Dame feels each week to win because they don’t have a conference championship game.