Guiding Baby Boomers Through The Startup Scene

Some would say that entrepreneurship is a “young man’s game” but Avery Stone Fish (Program Manager at Chicago Innovation) and Dianne Campbell (Executive Director of The Village Chicago) would argue otherwise. Steve Bertrand discussed how Chicago Innovation and The Village Chicago have partnered up for a new initiative that connects to Chicago’s thriving business and startup scene with, “Innovation for the Ages” that will feature speakers like Howard Tullman from Kaplan Institute, and Nena Ivon of Saks Fifth Ave.