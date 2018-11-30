× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on midseason and winter finales, Marvel/Netflix future, what to expect in Season 2 of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, & more

There is always something going on in the world of TV. Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Alexander Zalben from Decider.com! They talk about the growing popularity of mid-season/winter finales, Netflix’s cancellation of “Daredevil,” what to expect in Season 2 of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ George R.R. Martin’s new series ‘Nightflyers,’ and more. Plus, Alex tells us all about the new Blade Runner anime series called ‘Blade Runner — Black Lotus.’

