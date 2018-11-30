× Comedian Mark Normand says just wants to be rich, but not famous

Comedian Mark Normand makes his return to the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about his experience being a comedian, performing stand-up on late night TV, the difference between New York to LA, getting recognized in public, bed bugs, and much more.

Mark will be at Zanies in Chicago from Friday, November 30 through Sunday, December, 2.

For tickets, call 312-337-4027 or visit www.chicago.zanies.com.

