× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.30.18: What does Malört taste like?

Today’s guests include comedian Mark Normand and Decider.com’s managing editor Alexander Zalben. Bill and Wendy talk about Christmas and Chicago’s most beloved and disgusting liqueur Malört. Comedian Mark Normand drops by to talk about his upcoming shows at Zanies. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com chats about what’s new on TV.



