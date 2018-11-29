× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/29/18: E-Scooter Injuries, Mayor for a Week, A 100% Sustainable Starbucks

We’ve talked a lot about e-scooters in the recent months as dockless scooters popped up all over the country, but Ian Sherr told Steve Bertrand that the injury rates are skyrocketing, and that was just one of the CNET stories the two covered this far into the week. Bill Geiger jumped on the program to to address the fear that comes with retirement, David Orr recapped the last 30 years of his life spent serving the city of Chicago and with the help of Constellation Energy Company, Chuck Hanna is helping hundreds of Starbucks in Illinois eventually run on 100% renewable energy.