× What can we do as a community to make sure everyone has proper healthcare?

It’s Steve Cochran Podcast! It’s totally different from the Steve Cochran Show because it’s not on the air. Joining Steve for this week’s edition is one of our favorite guests, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most talks about what got him interested in medicine, how the Evans Scholarship changed his life, what he learned from being a caddy, the challenge of keeping your weight down through the holidays, how technology has changed the industry, how much burnout he sees in the profession, what can be done to combat burnout and what we can do as a community to make sure everyone has proper healthcare.