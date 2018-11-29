× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 23 | The college admissions process: what to do and when to start

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the number of students going to college is up 28 percent since the year 2000. How does that affect the admissions process? Why are kids with straight As and perfect ACT scores being rejected? Kristen Senior, founder of The Brass Ring college consultants, gives uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos tips on choosing the right classes (AP? IB?), streamlining activities and finding a school that “fits” your kid.

