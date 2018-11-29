FILE - In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Chicago Alderman Ed Burke chairs a meeting of the City Council's finance committee in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune says federal agents executed search warrants at the City Hall office of the powerful Chicago alderman. An unidentified law enforcement source told the Tribune agents arrive at Ed Burke's aldermanic office Thursday Nov. 29, 2018 morning, told staff to leave and pulled brown paper across its glass doors blocking the view. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green File)
Top Five@5 (11/29/18): Alderman Ed Burke’s office is raided by the FBI, President Trump rips Michael Cohen, Al Gore says Trump is wrong on climate change, and more…
Top Five@5 for Thursday, November 29, 2018:
14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke’s office in City Hall is raided by federal agents, President Trump reacts to his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to lying to Congress, Al Gore, rips the President for denying climate change, and more!