× Top Five@5 (11/29/18): Alderman Ed Burke’s office is raided by the FBI, President Trump rips Michael Cohen, Al Gore says Trump is wrong on climate change, and more…

Top Five@5 for Thursday, November 29, 2018:

14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke’s office in City Hall is raided by federal agents, President Trump reacts to his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to lying to Congress, Al Gore, rips the President for denying climate change, and more!