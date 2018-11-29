× Thought Leader Doug Myers: How Much Global Wealth Did We Accumulate In One Year?

Did you know that majority of the private wealth in the US is built off the success of owning a small business? Doug Myers (SVP and the Chicago Private Client Market Leader with Associated Bank) explained to Steve Grzanich during this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation about how global personal wealth had a great year this year, but the industry is sure to see some changes the next generation transitions into this wealth.