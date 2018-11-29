The Opening Bell 11/29/18: Are Businesses Gaining Or Loosing Consumers With Their Commercials?
This past year was very positive for the markets and growth of private wealth, but Doug Myers (SVP and the Chicago Private Client Market Leader with Associated Bank) knows that industry changes are on the horizon for the next generation’s wealth as he explained to Steve Grzanich on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. Then at 18:00, the focus shifted to advertising as Lindsay Franke (Head of Creative Excellence at Ipsos) explained how consumers feel as though they are loosing their connection to commercials & advertising which is a major concern for businesses.