The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.29.18: Alderman Ed Burke, red Christmas trees, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Salvation Army

John Williams is joined by WGN Radio Reporter Ryan Burrow, who waited outside Alderman Ed Burke’s office. He describes the scene, after reports that federal agents were conducting a raid. Then, John wants to know how you feel about those red trees in the White House. And, do you blame a guy who simply wants to entertain? John hears from you. Plus, John wants to know what your first favorite beers were and whether or not Pabst Blue Ribbon is one of yours. Finally, Salvation Army Chaplain and Corps Ministries Director Theo Coleman explains how he went from being a homeless drug addict, to a drug-free officer, playing piano for and encouraging others to live their best lives.