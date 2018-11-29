× The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (11/29/18): Ald. Joe Moore reacts to the FBI raid of Ald. Ed Burke’s offices. Plus, Kasso talks about a different life he once had and the dangers of Netflixing alone

The Chicago Way Thanksgiving (11/29/18): John Kass reports from the street outside Chicago’s City Hall after FBI agents raided the offices of Ald. Ed Burke. John gets a reaction from Ald. Joe Moore and talks about how this development is reverberating through the halls of City Council. Then Kass explains why he’s not allowed to Netflix by himself and tells the story of how his life once changed dramatically on a boat.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3571773/3571773_2018-11-29-210013.64kmono.mp3

