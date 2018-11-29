Roe Conn Full Show (11/29/18): Mike Monico breaks down Michael Cohen’s recent guilty plea, Ald. Ed Burke’s office is raided by the Feds, Tom Skilling gives you the weekend forecast, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…
FILE - In this May, 4, 2011 file photo, Chicago Ald. Ed Burke speaks at a City Council meeting in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune says federal agents executed search warrants at the City Hall office of the powerful Chicago alderman. An unidentified law enforcement source told the Tribune agents arrive at Ed Burke's aldermanic office Thursday Nov. 29, 2018 morning, told staff to leave and pulled brown paper across its glass doors blocking the view. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Roe Conn Full Show (11/29/18): Mike Monico breaks down Michael Cohen’s recent guilty plea, Ald. Ed Burke’s office is raided by the Feds, Tom Skilling gives you the weekend forecast, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…
FILE - In this May, 4, 2011 file photo, Chicago Ald. Ed Burke speaks at a City Council meeting in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune says federal agents executed search warrants at the City Hall office of the powerful Chicago alderman. An unidentified law enforcement source told the Tribune agents arrive at Ed Burke's aldermanic office Thursday Nov. 29, 2018 morning, told staff to leave and pulled brown paper across its glass doors blocking the view. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
It’s Thursday, and that means another edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes! Today’s show is full of breaking news, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley updates the gang on the story of 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke’s office being raided by the FBI, will the city break out of this cold snap? Tom Skilling gives you the WGN weekend forecast, a Top Five@5 you wont believe, and more!