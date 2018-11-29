× Roe Conn Full Show (11/29/18): Mike Monico breaks down Michael Cohen’s recent guilty plea, Ald. Ed Burke’s office is raided by the Feds, Tom Skilling gives you the weekend forecast, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

It’s Thursday, and that means another edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes! Today’s show is full of breaking news, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley updates the gang on the story of 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke’s office being raided by the FBI, will the city break out of this cold snap? Tom Skilling gives you the WGN weekend forecast, a Top Five@5 you wont believe, and more!