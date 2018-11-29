Ricki Lake & Abby Epstein talk about their new documentary Weed the People and Illinois’ Grassroots Cannabis
Actress/Executive Producer Ricki Lake & Director Abby Epstein joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about their new documentary“Weed the People” and how medical marijuana is changing the way children are treated for serious illnesses. Also joining the conversation, CEO of Grassroots Cannabis Mitch Kahn talked about how legislation in Illinois and across the country is changing to make medicinal marijuana more accessible.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!