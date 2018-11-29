Ricki Lake & Abby Epstein talk about their new documentary Weed the People and Illinois’ Grassroots Cannabis

Posted 4:22 PM, November 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:27PM, November 28, 2018

Anna Davlantes, Abby Epstein, Ricki Lake, Roe Conn, and Mitch Kahn

Actress/Executive Producer Ricki Lake & Director Abby Epstein joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about their new documentary“Weed the People” and how medical marijuana is changing the way children are treated for serious illnesses. Also joining the conversation, CEO of Grassroots Cannabis Mitch Kahn talked about how legislation in Illinois and across the country is changing to make medicinal marijuana more accessible.

