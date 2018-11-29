× Michael Cohen confesses he lied to Congress about Trump’s real estate dealings in Moscow. Is this bad for the President?

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, admitted in court that he had engaged in negotiations to build a tower in Moscow for then candidate Trump well into the 2016 presidential campaign, far later than previously known. Criminal defense attorney Mike Monico along with former Fed prosecutor Renato Marriotti joins Roe and Anna to discuss whether this latest bombshell is bad for the President.