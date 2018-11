× MAD’s maddest writer: Dick DeBartolo — 11.29.18

Nick Digilio talks with Mad Magazine writer and co-host of the Giz Wiz Show, Dick DeBartolo. They discuss Dick’s elaborate career writing for the magazine, his favorite memories writing for The Match Game, and his latest gadgets.

