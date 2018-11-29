× How the “Yo, Is This Racist?” podcast uses comedy to talk about race

Andrew Ti and Tawny Newsome join Justin to discuss their comedy podcast, “Yo, Is this Racist?” Andrew and Tawny talk about how this podcast started, what they hope to accomplish with the podcast, how comedy is a great way to talk about race, the amount of time needed to produce a weekly podcast, how the show has evolved and their appearance tonight at The Chicago Podcast Festival.

The Download with Justin Kaufmann Podcast is easy to find. Listen on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device. Search for WGN Radio in the App Store or Android’s Google Play or click here for iPhone/iPad, click here for Android. Find Justin on Twitteror Facebook