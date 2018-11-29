× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 196: Week 13 Bears-Giants, NFL Preview

After three games in 12 days, the Bears have had some time to rest and get prepared for this Sunday’s matchup with the Giants in the Meadowlands. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns give the latest on Mitchell Trubisky’s injury and discuss how backup quarterback Chase Daniel will do if pressed into starting duty for the second week in a row. They make bold predictions about how many sacks the team will have against a suspect offensive line and project a final score as well. Later on, the guys preview a few college conference championship games.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!