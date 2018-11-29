× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.29.18: Ole!

Happy Thursday! Bill has accidentally ripped his twenty-dollar bill, and he has no idea how to fix it! We suggested that he should tape it, but Bill doesn’t think that anyone will take it. They also play a fun Uncle Julio’s quiz game with listeners. Dean Richards joined us from the airport to talk entertainment news and Wendy shares some great life hacks!

