Wintrust Business Lunch: Powell Gives The Market Confidence, Lincoln Yards Is Coming, & Godfather’s Pizza Comes To A Close
The head of the Federal Reserve spoke earlier today and helped give the market a big boost with Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage happily reflect on it, but they also discussed other major market stories, and Terry’s favorite financial gifts for kids. Frank Sennettthen explained how Lincoln Yards continues to influence potential change to northwest neighborhoods, and Shamus Toomey updated Steve on the latest stories from Block Club Chicago including the closing of a neighborhood spot after 52 years of business.