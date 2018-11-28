Wintrust Business Lunch: Powell Gives The Market Confidence, Lincoln Yards Is Coming, & Godfather’s Pizza Comes To A Close

November 28, 2018

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Economic Club of New York, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The head of the Federal Reserve spoke earlier today and helped give the market a big boost with Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage happily reflect on it, but they also discussed other major market stories, and Terry’s favorite financial gifts for kids. Frank Sennettthen  explained how Lincoln Yards continues to influence potential change to northwest neighborhoods, and Shamus Toomey updated Steve on the latest stories from Block Club Chicago including the closing of a neighborhood spot after 52 years of business.

 