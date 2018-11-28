× ‘Unreleashed’ and ready to hit the GMan: Jonny Polonsky comes home

Dave Hoekstra talks with guitar-driven power pop/rock artist and producer Jonny Polonsky, who is returning to his old hometown of Chicago for a homecoming show tonight 11/28 at the GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark. Jonny discusses his long career that started by soliciting advice from his heroes and getting hung up on by Kurt Cobain, to forming working relationships with the likes of Frank Black, guitarist Mark Ribot and Tool’s Maynard James Keenan. He also talks about his latest album Unreleashed: Demos and Rarities 1996-2018, which – just as the title implies – contains a crop of unreleased material from Polonsky’s two plus decades in the industry.