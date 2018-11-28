× Top Five@5 (11/28/18): Jesse Ventura may run for President, Mike Pompeo faces tough questions about Khashoggi, Ivanka Trump says there’s nothing wrong with her emails, and more…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faces tough questions from reporters about Saudi Arabia’s role in the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Ivanka Trump says she doesn’t have an email problem like Hillary Clinton, Jesse Ventura wants to run for President in 2020, and more!