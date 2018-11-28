× The Sweet Smiling Sucess Behind Zollipops

She is the youngest person to be on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine, and she is the youngest vendor at both Walmart and Kroger. Alina Morse, the founder of Zollipops, joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about how she got the idea for her candy company Zollipops, the lollipop that is good for your teeth, the teenpreneurship, branding, and much more.

