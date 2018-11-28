× The Opening Bell 11/28/18: Tech of The Year – Jennifer Jolly Reviews

It’s the busiest time of the year for the consumer tech market with buzz from Facebook’s new “Portal” device, to a revamped “Google Home Hub”. Steve Grzanich discussed with Jennifer Jolly (Consumer Tech Journalist and founder of Techish.com) about an entire list of gadgets and technology to help make our lives easier, but with an underlying focus on privacy. The two also talked about the best ways to shop for deals if you missed some of those Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales.